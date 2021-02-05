 Skip to main content
Clear Lake Bank & Trust promotes Ivy Pruisman
Clear Lake Bank & Trust promotes Ivy Pruisman

Clear Lake Bank & Trust, along with Lamont Financial Group, has promoted Ivy Pruisman.

A Clear Lake native and graduate of University of Northern Iowa, Pruisman has returned to Clear Lake and recently earned her title as Wealth Advisor at Lamont Financial Group, an investment center within Clear Lake Bank & Trust. After a year of studying for and passing her license & insurance exams and researching the industry, she is now accepting new investment clients.

Ivy Pruisman

Ivy Pruisman

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner and Mason City.

