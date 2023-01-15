Clear Lake Bank & Trust announces promotions

Clear Lake Bank & Trust recently announced the recent promotions of numerous employees.

In the Clear Lake location:

Stephanie Hassebroek has been promoted to Vice President. Stephanie started with CLB&T in 2011 working in operations with Edgar Financial Group (now Lamont Financial Group). She has worked in the Trust Department since 2014, and has been a Trust Officer for six years.

Morgan Smuck has been promoted to Trust Operations Officer. Morgan came to CLB&T as a summer intern in Teller Operations in 2015 and started in the Trust Department as an Assistant in 2016. Morgan specializes in operations for the department and has recently led CLB&T’s Trust Team through a system conversion.

Abby Cunningham earned a promotion to Senior Teller. Abby has been with CLB&T since 2016 when she started as a Mortgage Loan Processor. Abby moved into Teller Operations at the Mason City West location in 2020 and recently moved to the Clear Lake Teller Operations Team.

Jessica McDonnell also earned a promotion to Senior Teller. Jessica has been with CLB&T since 2021 and began as a teller in the Mason City West location. She is currently working in Teller Operations on the Clear Lake drive-up team.

Courtney Baker has earned a promotion to Universal Banking Officer. Courtney began her career with CLB&T in 2014 as a Teller. She became a Personal Banker in 2016 and an Officer in 2020.

In the Mason City West location:

Mackenzee Ebeling has been promoted to Personal Banking Officer. Mackenzee started with CLB&T in 2016 in Customer Service and quickly became a supervisor. In 2021, she became a Personal Banker utilizing her customer service skills and knowledge of fraud prevention to enhance the Retail Banking Department.

Brigitte Wilkins has been promoted to Mortgage Loan Officer. Brigitte holds nearly 14 years of experience in all aspects of the real estate lending industry. She is experienced in processing, underwriting, and mortgage lending. She serves as Secretary/Treasurer of the Executive Committee of the Crisis Intervention Board. She also serves on the Community Kitchen Board as well as part of the Habitat for Humanity Credit Committee.