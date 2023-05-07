Clear Lake Bank & Trust announced two new hires in a press release last week.

Ryan Van Ostrand accepted the Credit Analyst position in the Business Banking department and is located in CLB&T’s Clear Lake office.

According to the release, Van Ostrand is new to North Iowa and has recently relocated to Mason City from Lincoln, Nebraska. In Lincoln, he worked as a Data and Valuation Analyst at an accounting firm.

Jillian McIntire joined CLB&T as a Universal Banker/Retail Branch Manager in the Clear Lake office. She works with the retail and consumer lending teams as a personal banker and consumer lender. McIntire brings 16 years of banking experience to CLB&T.