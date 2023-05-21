Vice President of Real Estate Lending for Clear Lake Bank & Trust Company in Clear Lake Cheryl Kurtzleben has been appointed to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago’s Mortgage Partnership Finance Advisory Council (MPF).

Kurtzleben brings more than 25 years of mortgage lending experience to the council, according to a press release.

The MPF Advisory Council provides a national forum for experienced mortgage professionals to share their expertise, experiences, and views of real estate lending activity, as well as general market issues affecting housing. Council members bring together their unique expertise and perspective for the purpose of providing valuable input to enhance the products and services available through the MPF program offered by the Federal Home Loan Bank.

“Cheryl brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role on the Mortgage Partnership Finance Advisory Council,” said Clear Lake Bank & Trust President Paul Stevenson. “We are proud to have her talents recognized and valued by the Federal Home Loan Bank and look forward to watching her grow as a member of this council.”