The $10,000 pledge will aide in bringing this community project to fruition. The Garner Baseball and Softball complex project will enhance the experience for spectators, as well as improve opportunities available to athletes, the press release said.

Funds raised for this complex will ensure the facility is constructed to serve the athletes of Garner and the surrounding area for many generations. “We are thrilled to be able to support the Garner Parks & Recreation Department in providing this new facility built to support the success of our youth athletes, as well as make Garner a destination for holding larger events”, said Garner Retail Branch Manager Paula Spilman in a statement. “This will have a great impact on our community, and we can’t wait to see how our athletes, residents, spectators, and local businesses will benefit.”