Clear Lake Bank & Trust (CLB&T) is announced in a press release the recent promotion of Tamara Orte.

Orte has been promoted to Assistant Vice President Internal Audit and Accounting Officer. She has been with CLB&T for 16 years starting as an Internal Auditor in 2006, and was promoted to Internal Audit Officer in 2007.

Orte has been instrumental in the completion of internal audits and coordination of external auditing, as well as managing significant responsibilities in the accounting department at Clear Lake Bank & Trust.