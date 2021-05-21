City of Mason City overseeing new housing needs study

At any given public event addressing the state of things in the North Iowa area, there's a decent chance that the conversation will turn toward housing needs for the area and how affordable homes are crucial for recruiting a larger workforce to the area.

To try and suss out what those exact needs are, the City of Mason City is now working on a housing needs assessment with a community development team from the engineering company McClure to "better understand our housing market as well as how best to incentivize new housing units and redevelop existing neighborhoods" (according to a release from the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation).