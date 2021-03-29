Christian Ostrander joins MercyOne North Iowa Neurology Care

Christian Ostrander, PA, is joining the team at MercyOne North Iowa Neurology Care as a neurology provider.
Ostrander's emphasis is on general neurology, which includes treatment of storkes, Parkinson's disease, tremors, sleep disorders, memory and more.
While growing up in Norwalk, Ostrander says he remembers his grandfather having a life-changing stroke.
"This experience led me to serve in the military as an Air Force medic," he said. "I truly enjoy hearing patient stories, getting to know them and helping them through the health challenges they face. I look forward to helping improve the lives of others."
Christian Ostrander is currently accepting new patients, including through telehealth. Call 641-428-6999 to schedule an appointment.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.