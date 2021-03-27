Chris' Kettle Corn leaving Southbridge Mall in Mason City, setting off across North Iowa

A little more than a year ago, Chris Andersen was all set to open up his very own kettle corn venture in the former GNC storefront of Mason City's Southbridge Mall. Plans were set to not only sell some sweet gourmet corn, but candies and sodas as well.
Now, in less than a week, Andersen is shifting those plans. After COVID-19 disruptions and diminished sales from the storefront, Andersen is moving out of the mall and taking his business on the road more than ever before.
"It wasn’t an overnight thing. It was a lot of sleepless nights. COVID has not been a friend. But also the lack of foot traffic here in the mall has really not helped the situation," Andersen said.
According to Andersen, the actual store had times where losses were around $2,000 a month just to keep the doors open. And because the business didn't really know a pre-pandemic world, Andersen said that it's difficult for him to know how much of that was due to COVID-19 concerns.
"We don’t have a financial basis to go off of. But when we first opened up, that first month and a half or so, we were doing really, really well," Andersen said.
Along with that, he said it was difficult to make certain business decisions when there were unknown variables and unanswered questions with the current mall ownership.
Because of those realities, Chris' Kettle Corn had to start shifting around some of its sales approach.
"We had to think outside the box: If they’re not coming to the store, we have to take it to them," Andersen said. "That’s when we partnered with a bunch of Hy-Vees. I think we’re in about 13 different stores around North Iowa."
When Andersen first started selling kettle corn, live events were crucial for him. Andersen was selling at the Mason City and Clear Lake Farmer's Markets with the help of market manager Robin McClelland. "I went to that first farmer’s market and we were so busy I had a line 10-12 people deep," Andersen previously said.
The pandemic reinforced the importance of such events to Andersen, and he only intends to increase his presence at them when the store closes at the end of the month.
"The Mason City racetrack was a blessing for us. We got our foot in there. Also, Mojo Productions in Britt. We’ve partnered with them. So we went from having four car shows last year and already have 14 booked this year. People want to get out. They want to get out and do stuff," Andersen said.
Though Andersen is shifting away from a storefront right now and diving headlong into live events with his nine-person crew, he's clear that he hasn't written off a physical location entirely. He's still thinking about it for down the line.
"I would like to stay in Mason City, but the foot traffic, for this type of business that we do, I think we almost need to be in Clear Lake," Andersen said. "During that eight month period, if we had a storefront down by the park, we could offer fresh pulled taffy, the cotton candy and our popcorn."
But in the short term, Andersen said he's plenty happy with where things are at our for his kettle corn enterprise. "We’re not going out of business, in fact I think we’re going to be stronger than ever."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.