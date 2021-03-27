Chris' Kettle Corn leaving Southbridge Mall in Mason City, setting off across North Iowa

Along with that, he said it was difficult to make certain business decisions when there were unknown variables and unanswered questions with the current mall ownership.

Because of those realities, Chris' Kettle Corn had to start shifting around some of its sales approach.

"We had to think outside the box: If they’re not coming to the store, we have to take it to them," Andersen said. "That’s when we partnered with a bunch of Hy-Vees. I think we’re in about 13 different stores around North Iowa."

When Andersen first started selling kettle corn, live events were crucial for him. Andersen was selling at the Mason City and Clear Lake Farmer's Markets with the help of market manager Robin McClelland. "I went to that first farmer’s market and we were so busy I had a line 10-12 people deep," Andersen previously said.

The pandemic reinforced the importance of such events to Andersen, and he only intends to increase his presence at them when the store closes at the end of the month.