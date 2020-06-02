'Cherry-picked finds': One Vision opens new boutique in Clear Lake

She attributed that to One Vision’s efforts into getting the Clear Lake store up and running.

“It was always kind of the plan,” Dodgen said. “We had a wonderful opportunity to start in Mason City in Willowbrook Mall, and then when this location came open so close to One Vision and in One Vision’s hometown, it seemed like it was meant to be.”

Jackson said the boutique’s Clear Lake location, which formerly housed Louie’s Custom Meats and More until it moved last summer, was originally built to house The General Store.

The General Store is One Vision’s used clothing and household goods store located two storefronts east of Tried & True on Highway 18.

Jackson said the building, which is owned by One Vision, had been stripped down to its bare bones to be transformed from a meat market into an intimate boutique.

“It’s evolved over the years,” she said.

Many of the customers who stopped Tuesday morning expressed their satisfaction with the new Clear Lake store to Jackson as they exited.

The tagline for Tried & True is “cherry-picked finds,” meaning One Vision sells the best of the best of its donated items in the boutiques, Jackson said.