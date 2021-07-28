Chemistry-themed distillery to hit downtown Clear Lake next year

A pair of chemists are combining their love of science and spirits to bring Clear Lake a brand new distillery in 2022.

Co-owner Doug Summerfield and his aunt Lori Summerfield and uncle John Summerfield along with friend Gary Schmit are excited to finally begin bringing their dream distillery, 173° Craft Distillery, to life.

Doug Summerfield, a doctor who moved to the Clear Lake area back in 2011, came up with the idea of 173° Craft Distillery at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to bring fun and excitement to the Clear Lake community.

“Last year, things got pretty grim, and we hit on the idea during COVID,” Doug said. “A lot of people enjoy cocktails, and when COVID started to clear up, I thought it’d be fun to try something else for a little while.”

The Summerfield family has a deep love for chemistry. Doug and his uncle John are both chemists by trade — even Doug’s grandfather was a high school chemistry teacher — and that love for chemistry inspired their passion for the creation of cocktails. Even the name, 173° Craft Distillery, is a reference to the boiling point of ethanol.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}