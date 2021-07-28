Chemistry-themed distillery to hit downtown Clear Lake next year

A pair of chemists are combining their love of science and spirits to bring Clear Lake a brand new distillery in 2022.
Co-owner Doug Summerfield and his aunt Lori Summerfield and uncle John Summerfield along with friend Gary Schmit are excited to finally begin bringing their dream distillery, 173° Craft Distillery, to life.
Doug Summerfield, a doctor who moved to the Clear Lake area back in 2011, came up with the idea of 173° Craft Distillery at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to bring fun and excitement to the Clear Lake community.
“Last year, things got pretty grim, and we hit on the idea during COVID,” Doug said. “A lot of people enjoy cocktails, and when COVID started to clear up, I thought it’d be fun to try something else for a little while.”
The Summerfield family has a deep love for chemistry. Doug and his uncle John are both chemists by trade — even Doug’s grandfather was a high school chemistry teacher — and that love for chemistry inspired their passion for the creation of cocktails. Even the name, 173° Craft Distillery, is a reference to the boiling point of ethanol.
“Distillation and chemistry just go hand in hand with each other,” Doug said. “The inspiration was mixing our passion as chemists and a love of bourbon and rum.”
173° Craft Distillery will feature exclusive cocktails, with a heavy emphasis on rum-based drinks, like mojitos and dark and stormies, appetizers and a rooftop deck overlooking the lake, but the main draw of 173° Craft Distillery, according to Summerfield, will be its fun and social atmosphere.
“We want it to be more like an experience for people to come to the distillery have fun,” Doug said. “It’ll be a lot of fun to have here in Clear Lake.”
Doug, Lori and John Summerfield will all be at the 173° Craft Distillery in downtown Clear Lake at 306 1st Ave. N. on Thursday afternoon for the “sledgehammer opening” event to celebrate the start of the remodeling process of the building.
Summerfield hopes to have 173° Craft Distillery up and running for a soft launch sometime in May of 2022, with the goal of being fully open by the 2022 Fourth of July.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont