Charles City welcomes new bookstore to downtown

If you're looking for a new book or a place to have a drink, a new hybrid bookstore in Charles City has you covered.

Prologue Books & Wine is a brick and mortar bookstore in downtown Charles City that offers a space for customers to sit and enjoy a book and a glass of wine.

"There's a smattering of genres of all kinds in the store," owner Darci Tracey said. "It's a quaint space to grab a glass of wine while shopping, and sit, read and hang out... Really, it's a space for people to socialize."

Tracey, who moved to Charles City 14 years ago after living in the Bay Area in northern California with her husband, has always been an avid reader with a dream of opening a bookstore.

"My brother and sister teased that I wasn’t in family pictures because I was always off reading somewhere," Tracey recalled.

Still, owning her a bookstore remained just a dream until the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Tracey had the time to really evaluate the possibility of launching her own business.

"I'd been talking about doing this forever, and I was sick of myself just talking about it," Tracey said. "The COVID shutdown gave me the time and space to really work through my business plan."

After about a year of planning and development, Tracey finally opened the doors to Prologue Books & Wine in December.

Tracey said her first weeks business have already exceeded her highest expectations, with no lack of customers coming through the door.

"It's been so busy," Tracey said. "People have been so positive and encouraging... They're excited about another option for shopping in town."

Tracey said she is hosting a handful of events in the coming weeks that present opportunities to visit the store.

Prologue Books & Wine will participate in Charles City's Cabin Fever Weekend at the end of January with live music, appearances by local authors, and a wine tasting throughout the weekend.

Tracey said there are also plans to host a Valentine's Day event.

Prologue Books & Wine is open Wednesday through Saturday, and is located at 213 N. Main Street in Charles City.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

