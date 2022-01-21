Charles City named 69th accredited economic development organization

There are very few communities on the continent that can say they've been recognized as an Accredited Economic Development Organization, but Charles City can.

On Thursday morning, the Charles City Area Development Corporation (CCADC) was named an Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) by the International Economic Development Council.

Charles City is the 69th community in North America to receive the recognition.

"This signifies that the Charles City Area Development Corporation has achieved excellence," Tim Fox, the Executive Director of the CCADC, said. "We should all take pride in this achievement."

The AEDO program recognizes a small number of communities whose economic development groups have shown excellence compared to others.

To gain the accreditation, the CCDAC had to go through an extensive review process which included submitting a slew of paperwork to the International Economic Development Council and hosting a site visit last September, according to Fox.

The award was presented to Fox by Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi Durham, who spoke highly of the community during the presentation.

"Every time I have the chance to visit, I'm impressed with the work you've done here to attract new businesses and people," Durham said. "I hope everyone here understands how big of a deal this is."

Some projects in Charles City that Durham highlighted as key in being recognized included the Main Street renovations, the Charles Theatre and the national praise of the city's whitewater trails.

Fox said he hopes the accreditation will drive further economic development, and that people outside the community will see Charles City as a great destination to create businesses or to settle down in.

"It shows that we've done our due diligence," Fox said.

"Earning the AEDO accreditation... ensures their (prospective business owners) trust is well placed and that their business is in good hands," Durham said.

Charles City is the second community in Iowa to be given the accreditation from the International Economic Development Council, the other being Clinton, according to Fox.

"It's been very gratifying," Fox said. "It's a hard process, but it gives us some national recognition which does not hurt North Iowa."

