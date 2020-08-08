You have permission to edit this article.
CEO conversations event to be held Thursday
CEO conversations event to be held Thursday

Mason City Chamber of Commerce

The latest CEO Conversations event will be held Thursday, Aug. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center.

CEO Conversations is a quarterly educational series offered by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce's Program Committee. CEO Conversations are led by "well-recognized and experienced business leaders from the region." The goal of the program is to provide participants with the opportunity to interact with "accomplished professionals." Sessions are limited to 20 participants.

Serving as Keynote speakers in this latest installment will be Kurt Herbrechtsmeyer, president and CEO of First Security Bank and Steve Sukup, president and CEO of Sukup Manufacturing.

Herbrechtsmeyer recently celebrated his 20th anniversary at First Security Bank, according to the Mason City Chamber of Commerce. Herbrechtsmeyer joined First Security as an assistant vice president in its operations department and in following years held several positions until he became chief operating officer in 2004, and then president and CEO in 2007.

Sukup served as Sukup Manufacturing's vice president and CFO for 25 years and was appointed president and CEO in 2020, according to the Mason City Chamber of Commerce; Sukup is the "largest family owned and operated grain storage, drying and handling equipment manufacturer in the world." According to a press release, the company holds over 80 patents and has received numerous awards for agricultural innovation.

Physical and social distancing precautions will be in place at the event, and masks will be required.

Tickets for CEO Conversations are $20 each for employees of Chamber member businesses and $30 for non-members. To register online, or for more information, visit masoncityia.com or contact Kativa Weitzel at kwietzel@masoncityia.com

The CEO Conversations Series is sponsored by First Citizens Bank.

