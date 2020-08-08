CEO conversations event to be held Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The latest CEO Conversations event will be held Thursday, Aug. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center.

CEO Conversations is a quarterly educational series offered by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce's Program Committee. CEO Conversations are led by "well-recognized and experienced business leaders from the region." The goal of the program is to provide participants with the opportunity to interact with "accomplished professionals." Sessions are limited to 20 participants.

Serving as Keynote speakers in this latest installment will be Kurt Herbrechtsmeyer, president and CEO of First Security Bank and Steve Sukup, president and CEO of Sukup Manufacturing.

Herbrechtsmeyer recently celebrated his 20th anniversary at First Security Bank, according to the Mason City Chamber of Commerce. Herbrechtsmeyer joined First Security as an assistant vice president in its operations department and in following years held several positions until he became chief operating officer in 2004, and then president and CEO in 2007.