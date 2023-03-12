CENTURY 21 Preferred announced in a press release that CENTURY 21 Real Estate Corporation recently recognized Roger Flieth, Cassidy Harris and Karen Stephany with the System’s Masters Ruby Award.
Ruby level status is awarded to an agent who has met minimum sales production of 34 closed transaction sides within a calendar year.
These REALTORS also received the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award. This award demonstrates even further to clients the real estate transaction is taken very seriously. This national award is presented annually to those CENTURY 21 System members who receive a minimum satisfaction index of 95% or better for two consecutive years. Surveys are e-mailed to all customers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home.
They are members of the Greater Mason City Board of Realtors, the North Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Iowa Association of Realtors.