Mindy Crooks and Jason Kirkpatrick, REALTOR Associates with CENTURY 21 Preferred have been awarded with the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Producer Award for 2022.

According to a press release, this national award is presented annually to those CENTURY 21 affiliates who receive a minimum return rate of 50% on their post-transaction client satisfaction surveys sent between January 1 and December 31, with a minimum satisfaction index of 90%.

They are members of the Greater Mason City Board of Realtors, the North Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Iowa Association of Realtors.