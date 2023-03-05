CENTURY 21 Preferred announced in a press release that CENTURY 21 Real Estate Corporation recently recognized Julie Hagen Robb with the System’s Masters Ruby Award.

Ruby level status is awarded to an agent who has met minimum sales production of 34 closed transaction sides within a calendar year.

Hagen Robb also received the Quality Service Producer Award. This national award is presented annually to those CENTURY 21 affiliates who receive a minimum return rate of 50% on their post-transaction client satisfaction surveys sent between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, with a minimum satisfaction index of 90%, the release said.

Hagen Robb is a member of the Greater Mason City Board of Realtors, the North Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Iowa Association of Realtors.