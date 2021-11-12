Bushel Boy president talks about COVID, company success in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every business in the United States in some way, which makes Bushel Boy's success in 2021 all the more impressive.

Bushel Boy is a tomato and strawberry grower with locations in Owatonna, Minn. and Mason City, that ships all across the Midwest.

Bushel Boy, whose Mason City location on South Monroe Avenue opened in 2020, uses greenhouse technology at its facilities, with a mission of growing produce that is just as good as something you could grow at home.

"We bring that ability to ripen fruits (on the vine) just the way you would in your own backyard," Bushel Boy president Chuck Tryon said. "That's what we do ... that's what we pride ourselves on."

COVID has been leaving businesses across the country in shambles for over a year now, but despite this, Bushel Boy was able to report a 24% total revenue growth in 2021.

Tryon believes the difference is in the quality of the product being offered by Bushel Boy, compared to many of its competitors.

"A majority of the (competitors') tomatoes are generally coming from quite a distance away," Tryon explained. "That value of having something that ripens on the vine, instead of during transit, delivers a truly better consumer experience."

Another key component in Bushel Boy's overall growth is that it doubled its space for strawberries in Owatonna over the last year, something Tryon said was crucial to the organization's success.

"It's (strawberry growing) going really well," Tryon said. "The consumer and retail response has been phenomenal."

Tryon also said that there has actually been a demand increase for fresh produce during the pandemic, which Tryon attributes to fewer people eating at restaurants, and people being stuck at home.

"We certainly benefitted from the increase of people shopping in their local stores," Tryon said.

While 2021 has been kind to Bushel Boy, COVID has still presented challenges for Tryon and the rest of the company to navigate.

Company COVID protocols limit the number of people who can be in a room at any given time, and requires employees to wear masks during work hours, regardless of vaccination status.

Tryon had to change the way the company operates in order to adhere to these rules, adding more breaks and changing the shifts to compensate and keep its workforce safe.

"Our attention on keeping our workforce safe and healthy, that's been a focus of ours since the pandemic began," Tryon said. "And I believe we've done that really well."

Another point of concern caused by COVID is the ability to hire and retain staff. Labor shortages are being experienced by companies everywhere. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, on the last business day of September, there were 10.4 million open jobs in the United States.

That pinch is being felt in multiple ways by Bushel Boy. Tryon explained that shortages in truck drivers mean its becoming more difficult and taking more time to ship produce to customers.

"I'd say it (labor shortages) is our single biggest problem right now," Tryon said. "You can't reach the productivity you hope for."

Supply chain issues have impacted Bushel Boy in a serious way as well. Many of the greenhouse components come from Europe, and travel restrictions have limited how fast it could get necessary items across continents.

"The overall COVID-related impact of supply chains around the world, moving people and goods, have impacted us," Tryon said. "It delayed our start-up in Mason City... it also made it more challenging to get the resources we need to have a well-functioning greenhouse."

The pandemic may not be going anywhere, but that isn't going to stop Bushel Boy from pursuing some ambitious plans in 2022 and beyond.

Tryon said a key future project is evaluating and trialing what other produce Bushel Boy could grow. A few items that Tryon threw out as possibilities of growing were peppers, cucumbers and eggplants.

"We're looking into what other products make sense to grow both in Minnesota and Iowa," Tryon said.

As for the Mason City location, there are currently no concrete details in place for expansion, but Tryon said the facility can house two more phases of greenhouses, and the location will eventually increasing to approximately 50 acres of growing area.

Bushel Boy's Mason City location opened in 2020, and is located on 4660 South Monroe Ave.

