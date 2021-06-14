Broad Street Diesel named June Entrepreneurs of the Month

NIACC Pappajohn Center & SBDC recognized Ross Bissen and Cole Kruse of Broad Street Diesel in Stacyville as the June 2021 Entrepreneurs of the Month

Ross Bissen and Cole Kruse founded Broad Street Diesel & Performance in 2017. After years of experience working in different shops, Bissen and Kruse felt like it was time to strike out on their own.

“When it comes to diesel,” Bissen said, “There’s always more trucks than mechanic shops.”

One of the key steps in starting a business, according to Bissen, is making sure you have a solid foundation. The two attended the NIACC Pappajohn Center’s entrepreneurial program Launch & Grow, a precursor to the current Venture School program.

Bissen and Kruse have their own advice for entrepreneurs: be ready to put in the work and make connections. Building a team of good partners in the community can make a difference in getting your business started, from economic development to key professionals like accountants, lawyers, and bankers, and especially other entrepreneurs.

“We talked to other shop owners and got their advice, what they did right, what they wished they’d done differently,” Bissen said. “The biggest thing from day one is to put in the time and do it right.”