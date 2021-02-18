 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brandi Paulson joins NSB Bank
0 comments

Brandi Paulson joins NSB Bank

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kirk Paulson, President and CEO announces that Brandi Paulson has joined NSB Bank at the Mason City West office as the Deposit Specialist and Teller Supervisor. 

Brandi rejoins NSB Bank after working at Principal Financial Group for 20 years. Previously she was a teller and worked in our operations department.

brandi paulson.jpg

Brandi grew up in the area with family connections in Clear Lake and Kensett.  She currently resides in Mason City, with her husband Kris Paulson, where they raised their two children.  She enjoys crafting, playing pickleball and coordinating events with her family.

NSB Bank is a Community Bank serving North Iowa over 85 years with 3 locations in Northwood and Mason City.  The Bank currently has $231 million in total assets.

Try out our Editor's Special - Full year for just $26
Covid-19 vaccination info

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Get ready for ‘supercharged’ economy after pandemic

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News