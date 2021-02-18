Brandi Paulson joins NSB Bank

Kirk Paulson, President and CEO announces that Brandi Paulson has joined NSB Bank at the Mason City West office as the Deposit Specialist and Teller Supervisor.

Brandi rejoins NSB Bank after working at Principal Financial Group for 20 years. Previously she was a teller and worked in our operations department.

Brandi grew up in the area with family connections in Clear Lake and Kensett. She currently resides in Mason City, with her husband Kris Paulson, where they raised their two children. She enjoys crafting, playing pickleball and coordinating events with her family.

NSB Bank is a Community Bank serving North Iowa over 85 years with 3 locations in Northwood and Mason City. The Bank currently has $231 million in total assets.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

