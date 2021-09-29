Brakke Implement sold for $12 million

Brakke Implement in Mason City was officially sold earlier this month, on Sept. 9, for $12 million to Second Van Houweling Property LLC.

The property formerly known as Brakke Implement located on 17551 Killdeer Avenue is now owned and operated by Van Wall Equipment.

News of the sale of Brakke Implement to Van Wall Equipment and owner Don Van Houweling came in July of this year, which the company announced via press release at the time.

President of Brakke Implement Jeff Brakke said via press release back in July that his relationship with Van Houweling was key in the sale.

"The Van Wall folks have a statewide reputation for outstanding service after the sale just as we do," Brakke said. "That knowledge and my three-decade relationship with Don Van Houweling were the keys to my choice of Van Wall Equipment to carry on our strong tradition in Mason City."

Van Wall Equipment is an agriculture equipment dealership headquartered in Perry, which began operation in 1944. Van Wall now operates in five states across the country and is a leading John Deere dealership in the Midwest.

Brakke Implement opened in 1944 and served the North Iowa community for nearly 80 years.

