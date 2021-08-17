Bid of $9.5 million accepted for Simply Essentials Facility

The Simply Essentials chicken plant may soon have its new owner.

On Aug. 11, the Simply Essentials chicken plant in Charles City was sold at auction to The Best Dressed Chicken, according to a press release from The Best Dressed Chicken released to media on Tuesday.

The Best Dressed Chicken's bid of $9.5 million was accepted by trustee Larry Eide of The Law Offices of Pappajohn Shriver Eide & Nielsen P.C. in Mason City, according to the Notice of Final Hearing on Trustee's Motion to Sell.

Despite numerous companies taking part in the meeting to approve the bid procedures in July, no subsequent bids were placed by any organization. The $9.5 million bid from The Best Dressed Chicken was the only bid placed in the Aug. 11 auction.

Before being officially sold, the $9.5 million bid must still be approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court of the Northern District of Iowa. The hearing to approve the bid is set for Thursday, Sept. 9.