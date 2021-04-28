Benesh-Kraft joins McQuaid Agency

Beth Benesh-Kraft has joined the McQuaid Agency as a realtor associate.

Benesh-Kraft is a member of the Greater Mason City Board of Realtors, North Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, Iowa Association of Realtors and the National Association of realtors, a press release from the McQuaid Agency said.

Benesh-Kraft has worked in the pharmacy profession for more than 30 years and has lived in the North Iowa area for the last 18 years. She owns and manages several investment properties with her husband Kirk.

"Beth is very excited to bring her professionalism and enthusiasm connecting with customers and clients in this new venture of Real Estate sales and is very passionate about helping people achieve their dreams," the press release stated. "You may see Beth driving around the lake in her vintage Mustang or beach buggy VW convertible in the summer in her spare time."

Benesh-Kraft can be reached via the McQuaid Agency at 415 1st Ave. S., Clear Lake and 641-529-3639 or buyhomes.beth@gmail.com.

