Beauty Bar Aesthetics coming to Mason City

Taylor Stille and Ericha Benson say making people feel good about themselves has always been a passion of theirs, and now they'll be putting that to use as the owners and founders of Beauty Bar Aesthetics.

Beauty Bar Aesthetics is a new medical spa located in Mason City run by a pair of medical providers with a passion for helping others.

Stille has worked in the healthcare field as a nurse practitioner with a background in family medicine and psychiatric work for the past six years, and Benson has a background in family medicine, and is currently in graduate school to become a nurse practitioner.

Stille and Benson are both lifelong Mason City residents, but only became friends about three years ago when planning a mutual friend's birthday party. After becoming fast friends, around a year ago the two began discussing using their backgrounds in the medical field to open up their own business together.

"I kept talking to her (Benson) and was like, 'We should really get something going,'" Stille said.

"Then Taylor ended up finding this place, and it all really came together from there," Benson said.

The duo said the decision to pivot into owning a medical spa was because of their passion for making others feel good in their skin.

"Everyone because of COVID is trying to be their best self, and we want to help facilitate that," Stille said. "Being able to promote others' confidence is really cool."

Beauty Bar Aesthetics will aim to achieve the goal of making others feel beautiful inside and out by offering cosmetic injectables, IV nutrient infusions with nine different types of drips, VI chemical peels and minimally invasive non-surgical thread (MINT) PDO threads.

While Beauty Bar Aesthetics isn't officially open yet, Benson and Stille said the early reaction from the community has been exciting.

"Now people don't have to travel two hours away for this kind of service; we're right here," Benson said. "The response has been really, really great so far."

Beauty Bar Aesthetics is hosting its grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 28, with a ribbon cutting ceremony taking place at 3 p.m. with the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, and a public open house to follow from 3:30 until 8 p.m.

At the open house, attendees can meet Benson and Stille, take a tour of the facility, book appointments and take part in free giveaways of services and products.

Beauty Bar Aesthetics is located on 606 S Federal Av., and is run appointment only. If you're looking to make an appointment you can do so on their Vagaro page. More information can also be found on their Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/Beautybaraestheticsmedspa.

