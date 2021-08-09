 Skip to main content
Bagley-Beck building receives renovations
Bagley-Beck building receives renovations

The Bagley-Beck building has a new face.

Located on the Federal Avenue Plaza, the Bagley-Beck building has sat mostly vacant for the past 30 years, and was part of the Principal Pavilion project aimed at improving the exteriors of buildings in Mason City. 

For the Bagley-Beck building two artists, Ali Hvak and Jerry Nelson, were brought on to paint aluminum panel to resemble art glass and design a metal sculpture for the abandoned fire escape. 

Bagley-Beck fire escape

The renovated fire escape of the Bagley-Beck building in Mason City. 
Bagley-Beck windows

The renovated exterior of the Bagley-Beck building in Mason City. 

“Increasing the presence of public art is a workforce attraction and retention strategy,” said Chamber of Commerce CEO Robin Anderson via press release. “Today’s workers care about livability factors, and Mason City’s growing reputation as a destination for arts and culture makes a big impact on recruits.”

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce plans to complete three traditional mural projects as part of the Principal Pavilion project some time this summer. 

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

