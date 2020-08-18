Autumn Artisty’s roots planted in hard work, love for community

While many similar street fairs are foregoing their respective seasons due to the pandemic, after careful consideration, Osage’s show will go on.

“The first thing we did was contact the (Mitchell County) Public Health Department to see what recommendations they had,” said Kati Henry with the Osage Chamber of Commerce, who now organizes the event.

“It’s our biggest event of the year, not just for us as an organization, but for the downtown,” Henry said. “It is important, and we want people to realize we’re going to be safe about it.”

Henry said there were worries amongst business owners who were hit hard by COVID-19 shutdowns about whether they could count on Autumn Artistry to recoup some much-needed revenue.

“Some of these businesses might not make it the rest of the year if we didn’t have the event,” said Henry. “We took that to heart when deciding to go forward with planning.”

The event’s three creators say they’re very pleased with the work Henry has been doing since handing the ropes over to her a few years back, but they also find satisfaction in their own accomplishments.