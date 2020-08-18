Autumn Artisty’s roots planted in hard work, love for community

Autumn Artistry, which marks its 20th year on Saturday, Sept. 19, is arguably one of the biggest events of the year for many Osage retailers and shoppers.
Since its modest beginning in October 2000, with a handful of tables across a few parking lots, the artisan-centric outdoor market has blossomed into a city-wide affair, garnering 100 or more vendors yearly.
When asked about the inspiration behind the birth of the eclectic bazaar, event initiators Marsha Stricker, Jill Popp, and Dorothy Sweeney had nearly identical answers: supporting the community.
The trio, who are work neighbors turned friends, each previously operated storefronts along Main Street. Stricker had The Flower Gallery, Popp had Art’s Shoe and Repair, and Sweeney - the eponymous Sweeney’s on Main.
A few residents had suggested to the three that the community needed something to fill the void left by Osage’s fall gathering, Maplefest, which had faded out some years earlier.
“Somebody put the challenge to us to start something new,” said Stricker. “We each were store owners, and since we all three had a vested interest in Osage, we thought it would be fun to do something.”
“We were all for the same thing: we were all for our town and for helping promote it,” said Popp.
Instead of following the typical open-air market model, the group knew they wanted to use the project as a way to shine a light on local art.
After only a couple fast weeks of tireless planning, the women settled on the name, suggested by friend Ramona Morse, and the first Autumn Artistry made its well-received debut.
Being no strangers to various non-profits reaching out for support from the business community, the group also recognized an opportunity to foster area fundraising efforts by providing booths for troops, clubs, and churches alike to sell their goods to a larger crowd.
“People constantly come to your door wanting something for their 4-H club or the Girl Scouts - all that kind of stuff,” Sweeney said. “And so we said ‘ok, this can also be [their] day, too.’”
Nearly immediately, the event’s success flowed beyond the vendor booths, pouring over into the various shops and eateries that make up the downtown district.
Though they’ve all since stepped away from the retail world and the event itself, the women’s collective contribution to Main Street’s small-business landscape remains appreciable.
“Autumn Artistry brings the entire Osage business community together to welcome visitors and vendors to enjoy a wonderful day of shopping and socializing,” said Osage Floral and Gifts owner Linda Winters. “The impact in our store is huge, because we are able to showcase our flowers and gifts to hundreds of shoppers. Many shoppers return again to shop our store going into the holiday season.”
While many similar street fairs are foregoing their respective seasons due to the pandemic, after careful consideration, Osage’s show will go on.
“The first thing we did was contact the (Mitchell County) Public Health Department to see what recommendations they had,” said Kati Henry with the Osage Chamber of Commerce, who now organizes the event.
“It’s our biggest event of the year, not just for us as an organization, but for the downtown,” Henry said. “It is important, and we want people to realize we’re going to be safe about it.”
Henry said there were worries amongst business owners who were hit hard by COVID-19 shutdowns about whether they could count on Autumn Artistry to recoup some much-needed revenue.
“Some of these businesses might not make it the rest of the year if we didn’t have the event,” said Henry. “We took that to heart when deciding to go forward with planning.”
The event’s three creators say they’re very pleased with the work Henry has been doing since handing the ropes over to her a few years back, but they also find satisfaction in their own accomplishments.
“You know, when you look down Main Street in your little, tiny town and you see all of those people - that was gratifying,” Stricker smiled. “To think we could take this little, tiny town and turn it into that great big city for that one day...it made me so darn proud.”
