Aureon has announced in a press release the recipients of its 2023 Scholarship Program totaling $10,000. Six deserving high school students from across the state were selected to receive varying scholarships for demonstrating excellence in the classroom and their community.

The Aureon Scholarship Program is proud to support outstanding students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Aureon has awarded over $140,000 in total scholarship funds since being established in 2003. Scholarship funds are allocated to students in rural Iowa communities, in connection with Iowa Independent Telecommunications Companies, like OmniTel Communications.

“Aureon is proud to award scholarships to these outstanding students from across the state,” said CEO Scott Behn in a statement. “We are honored to connect with our Iowa Telecommunications Companies to continue this tradition of providing financial assistance to the next generation of Iowans who will continue to grow our industry through pursuing a STEM-related education. Aureon congratulates these recipients on a job well done, and we wish them the best of luck in their college endeavors.”

The recipients of the 2023 Aureon Scholarship Program are as follows:

• Grant Boyd from Leon, Iowa, receives a $3,000 Aureon Scholarship in connection with GRM Networks. Grant plans to attend Iowa State University.

• Keira Simmons from Yale, Iowa, receives a $2,000 Aureon Scholarship in connection with Panora Fiber. Keira plans to attend Iowa State University.

• Jadyn Beland from Kensett, Iowa, receives a $2,000 Aureon Scholarship in connection with Winnebago Cooperative Telephone Association. Jadyn plans to attend Iowa State University.

• Kiersten Knobbe from Guthrie Center, Iowa, receives a $1,000 Aureon Scholarship in connection with Casey Mutual Telephone Company. Kiersten plans to attend the University of Iowa.

• Edric Coleman from Nora Springs, Iowa, receives a $1,000 Aureon Scholarship in connection with OmniTel Communications. Edric plans to attend Iowa State University.

• Caitlin Jensen from Clarence, Iowa, receives a $1,000 Aureon Scholarship in connection with Clarence Telephone Company/Cedar Communications. Caitlin plans to attend the University of Dubuque.