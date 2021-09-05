Anderson: Mason City needs workers

Help Wanted. From the corner convenience store to Fortune 500 employers, EVERYONE in our service area needs workers.

Our need for skilled workers was validated by research conducted to formulate our strategic plan. An outside consultant (TIP Strategies) made demographic and economic assessments by compiling quantitative data and making comparisons to laborshed, state, and national data. Anecdotal findings were gathered from site visits, interviews, focus groups, and surveys.

Branding & placemaking

The Chamber works with its economic development partners to address workforce attraction and retention from every angle. Richard Florida and other researchers have proven time and again that placemaking and livability matter to employees.

For years, Mason City thought of itself as a music town. After all, Native Son Meredith Willson memorialized his hometown as “River City” in his Broadway musical, "The Music Man." More recently, thanks in part to the reopening of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Park Inn Hotel and the world’s largest collection of Prairie School architecture, Mason City began to capitalize on its growing reputation as an architectural destination.