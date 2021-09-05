Anderson: Mason City needs workers

Help Wanted. From the corner convenience store to Fortune 500 employers, EVERYONE in our service area needs workers.
Our need for skilled workers was validated by research conducted to formulate our strategic plan. An outside consultant (TIP Strategies) made demographic and economic assessments by compiling quantitative data and making comparisons to laborshed, state, and national data. Anecdotal findings were gathered from site visits, interviews, focus groups, and surveys.
Branding & placemaking
The Chamber works with its economic development partners to address workforce attraction and retention from every angle. Richard Florida and other researchers have proven time and again that placemaking and livability matter to employees.
For years, Mason City thought of itself as a music town. After all, Native Son Meredith Willson memorialized his hometown as “River City” in his Broadway musical, "The Music Man." More recently, thanks in part to the reopening of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Park Inn Hotel and the world’s largest collection of Prairie School architecture, Mason City began to capitalize on its growing reputation as an architectural destination.
The Chamber has taken on numerous placemaking initiatives in the past few years to build on our brand and promote our authentic community assets as a workforce strategy. The downtown sculpture program, murals, and utility box covers are a few examples.
But there’s still trouble in River City. With a capital “T” and that rhymes with “P” and that stands for population.
Our population is aging and declining. The statistics are daunting. The current county unemployment rate is 3.2% (up only slightly from pre-pandemic rate of 2.4%) and 40.3% of our workforce is age 55-64. We need to attract and retain a younger workforce.
Recruitment & retention
The Chamber’s "Community Concierge" service complements the traditional recruitment efforts underway by business and industry. The Community Concierge program is about selling our quality of life to the workers we NEED to drive the local economy and maintain our quality of life.
Public relations and community marketing is at the heart of our wheelhouse. We provide high-touch, wrap-around services to new employees and their families. Our network enables us to connect workers and families to a wide array of service providers.
Our recruitment research revealed:
- High-value workers gravitate to communities that provide a desired balance between professional and personal activities.
- Recruits with a strong affiliation to rural settings are more likely to be attracted to a smaller community.
- The more involvement the spouse/life partner has in the recruitment process, the better chance the recruit will commit.
In addition, we utilize:
- Advanced public relations and marketing techniques (including individually-customized video and digital content development)
- Specialized training in all aspects of recruitment and retention to exceed expectations including hotel welcome baskets and customized community tours.
- Community data including cost-of-living and compensation package comparison tools
- Our experience as conveners and connectors—our membership provides access to business contacts and service organizations (schools, daycares, etc.). Some of our greatest successes to-date are due to our ability to connect “trailing spouses” to meaningful employment opportunities.
Robin Anderson is president and CEO of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.