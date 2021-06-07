 Skip to main content
Anderson joins MercyOne North Iowa Psychiatry, Mason City Clinic
Anderson joins MercyOne North Iowa Psychiatry, Mason City Clinic

MercyOne North Iowa Psychiatry and Mason City Clinic are receiving a new addition to their psychiatry teams.

Andrea Anderson, ARNP, has clinical interests in Attention Deficiency Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), anxiety, depression, eating disorders and mood disorders, a press release from MercyOne said.

"I chose a career in medicine so I could help people," Anderson said. "I enjoy assisting people find the resources needed and serve as a resource for behavioral and mental health patients."

Anderson grew up in Clear Lake; she attended the University of Iowa and Allen College, where she earned her bachelor's degrees in psychology and nursing and her master's degree in nursing practice.

Anderson has also worked at North Iowa Area Community College as an adjunct instructor for the nursing program.

Anderson is accepting new patients, including through telehealth. To schedule an appointment, call 641-494-5170.

