Alliant Energy and Iowa Business Council leaders speak on North Iowa successes, room for improvement

However, both Kouba and Murphy said that a further telehealth expansion isn't entirely possible without better addressing rural broadband issues. "We think we can help in this area a bit. It’s not only the infrastructure but we also then think about making sure we get the devices in the hands to utilize that network. A number of folks just don’t have that," Kouba said.

At the beginning of March, the Mason City Council voted 6-0 to approve a proposed development from internet service provider MetroNet that would likely have them in the market before the end of the year. Murphy said that adding providers to a market can, at least, alleviate, some of the broadband issues seen in North Iowa and elsewhere in the state.

"I would say more providers provide more competition which will provide more services but on the whole we have to understand Iowa ranks 45th in internet connection speeds and that’s not a statistic we want to see," he said.

Along with improved infrastructure for the state's health system and communication network, Kouba and Murphy also agreed that upgraded recreational infrastructure is important.