All MercyOne locations will require COVID-19 vaccinations

If you work at any MercyOne facility, you will have to be vaccinated.
MercyOne will require all "colleagues" and medical staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in all MercyOne health care "ministries," according to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.
"As a faith-based health ministry, we have pledged to protect the most vulnerable. Our patients and their families expect us to provide a safe environment for their care, and that includes being vaccinated," MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz said in the release.
The release then went on to explain that people who are not able to be vaccinated because of religious beliefs or medical reasons will need to apply for an exemption.
In July, Trinity Health, which joined with Catholic Health Initiatives (now CommonSpirit Health) to form MercyOne, announced that it would require proof of vaccination by September 21 for all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities. Unless there's an exemption granted.
"MercyOne colleagues in the Central Iowa and Northeast Iowa regions, and MercyOne Elkader Medical Center must submit proof by Nov. 1, 2021. These MercyOne regions were not included in the previous announcement as they are not owned by Trinity Health," MercyOne Public Relations & Content Manager Adam Amdor said via email.
On Monday, MercyOne North Iowa shared that it had revised its visitor policy to allow one visitor per person, per day, unless otherwise noted. Those restrictions were determined by the number of active COVID-19 cases in the community and are updated as needed.
Within the past week, the Mason City medical campus also saw protests over vaccine mandates. About 35 people dotted Fourth Street Southwest on Wednesday night to wave signs and chant slogans about "freedom." Per the Iowa Department of Public Health's information, the number of people completing the two-dose vaccination series in Iowa is about 1.41 million.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.