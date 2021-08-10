All MercyOne locations will require COVID-19 vaccinations

If you work at any MercyOne facility, you will have to be vaccinated.

MercyOne will require all "colleagues" and medical staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in all MercyOne health care "ministries," according to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.

"As a faith-based health ministry, we have pledged to protect the most vulnerable. Our patients and their families expect us to provide a safe environment for their care, and that includes being vaccinated," MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz said in the release.

The release then went on to explain that people who are not able to be vaccinated because of religious beliefs or medical reasons will need to apply for an exemption.

In July, Trinity Health, which joined with Catholic Health Initiatives (now CommonSpirit Health) to form MercyOne, announced that it would require proof of vaccination by September 21 for all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities. Unless there's an exemption granted.