'All hands on deck': Mason City businesses anticipate arrival of RAGBRAI

It takes a village to prepare for RAGBRAI. And then some.

Since the announcement that Mason City will be an overnight stop for the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, area businesses have been developing plans to take on the influx of customers.

"We've been making a lot of beer and figuring out the licensing and insurance. Molly (Angstman) has done a great job with all the marketing stuff and burning through a lot of sticky notes," said Fat Hill Brewing co-owner and brewer Jake Rajewsky.

RAGBRAI started Sunday in Sergeant Bluff and will end in Lansing on Saturday. Mason City, the fourth day of riding on the 2022 route, anticipates more than 17,000 riders traveling over 100 miles from Emmetsburg on Wednesday. This day is dubbed the "Century Day," a RAGBRAI tradition of having an official 100-mile day that returned to the ride this year.

RAGBRAI Mason City held a meeting for local food and beverage vendors in early May to help owners with what they needed to do to prepare. Big takeaways from the meeting were to keep things simple and make sure to have any licensing done in time if necessary.

State Street Deli, located in the Brick and Tile building, is ready and eager for its second go-around with the RAGBRAI crowd. It will be open extended hours Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., just as when RAGBRAI rolled into town in 2014.

To feed so many hungry people, Jack Nardi, owner and manager, is pulling in a few retired former employees in addition to his current staff. “We have some friends and family coming in from Chicago to help us out too,” Nardi said “They enjoyed it the last time when it was here eight years ago.”

To make sure the process flows smoothly, Nardi said, “We are limiting our menu down to the most popular sandwiches we have. So we’ll have six different sandwiches.”

Nardi is confident they will be able to keep up with orders by having three sandwich-making stations. But feeding all those RAGBRAI riders is pretty nerve wracking.

“At my age, and with my whole background, I don’t get too excited anymore,” Nardi said with a wry smile. “I just look for efficiency. I mean, take care of the customers and keep them happy. That’s the biggest thing. And make sure there’s no stress on the crew and make it fun for them.”

Scott and Candy Elsbury, owners of Jitters Coffee Bar and Last Ditch Roastery don’t quite know what to expect from the RAGBRAI crowd, but they have prepared for the event the best way they know how. Coffee will be flowing and baked-from-scratch goodies on hand.

Jitters has been owned and operated by the Elsbury’s for almost 23 years, but this is only the seventh year in their current location near the south end of the North Federal loop. ”We’re really not sure what to expect since we are off the beaten path,” Candy said, “But they’ll find us because people do use their phones.”

Coffee beans are roasted daily and aren’t usually ground until the order is placed. When asked how they will handle the traffic, Candy said they will create an express lane. “We are going to close our drive-thru to cars, and it will be bike up or walk up only,” Candy explained.

The express lane will be for those wanting cold-brew, nitro coffee and black coffee. “You can only go so fast when making a drink … and we really pride ourselves on efficiency and that customers don’t have to wait,” she said.

Three options for their baked treats will also be available -- regular, gluten-free and vegan.

Jitters will be open extended hours Wednesday -- 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Brix Wine & Whiskey owner Melissa Evans is taking on her first RAGBRAI as a business owner. Evans calculated an estimated number of people she expects to visit her business and then worked backwards to guess how much product to buy.

"It will get pretty crazy, but we hope to do our best," said Evans.

Rajewsky and Angstman were here for RAGBRAI in 2014, the last time Mason City was an overnight stop. That experience gave the co-owners an idea of what to expect.

"We got the rush of it, like how crazy it is and how many people that is," said Rajewsky. "We knew that was going to take a lot of preparations."

Kathy Konig, director of operations at Cabin Coffee, said every large event they have taken part in has helped them prepare for RAGBRAI. Konig said a team of 10 to 12 workers will serve, particularly on Thursday morning as riders leave town for Charles City.

"What we are trying to do is to just serve the riders and to serve the support teams," said Konig.

At Pottery on the Plaza, a paint-your-own pottery studio, co-owner Colleen Frein has been figuring out how to prepare for RAGBRAI. Her main concerns are determining what pottery will ship well and how to run operations the day of the event.

"We are brand new to downtown, so we are flying blind. Honestly, we have no idea how busy we will be, but we are looking forward to welcoming anyone who wants to visit our shop," said Frein.

Frein and other local business owners say Wednesday will be "all hands on deck," but there was plenty of work to do in the weeks leading up to RAGBRAI.

Fat Hill Brewing will offer its entire menu to customers Wednesday, and has well over 100 kegs and mountains of cans ready to go. The brewery has a trailer booked to sit outside to help handle the onslaught.

"We have so many kegs. The cooler is so full that I have to crawl over kegs like a monkey to change a keg," said Angstman. "I think we've never used so many kegs in the entire time we've been open."

Brix Wine & Whiskey will keep it simple, offering a paired-down selection of drinks featuring its whiskey sour slushes. Evans stocked up on supplies and came in early Tuesday to start premixing slushes.

"My ultimate goal is to have everyone who works here to have fun and the people that come in to have fun," said Evans.

Although it doesn't sell beverages, Pottery on the Plaza will serve cold drinks for riders, according to Frein.

"We're excited to be able to share our town with the RAGBRAI riders. There is so much good happening in our downtown area and around the city, and we can't wait for them to experience it," said Frein.

This isn’t the first time Matt Perez, new owner of Laredos, has experienced RAGBRAI from the customer service end of things. He has worked there for 19 years, but now he is the owner and manager.

So he is in charge of ordering and everything. “Yeah, everything,” he said, kind of ruefully.

As far as extra help is concerned, Laredos may be in better shape than many. He was able to call upon former employees “and regulars that hang out. I feel that if you are a regular here you kind of know all the ins and outs of this place anyway.”

Perez said there really isn’t a perfect way to prepare for RAGBRAI. “We just do our best.”

Laredos has a small kitchen but, “We turn out some really good food here.” Like many other places they will have a limited menu with four items.

“Last time they didn't have as many food vendors downtown, and we have to compete with that,” Perez said, “but with as many people downtown everyone will get a piece of the action.”