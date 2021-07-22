 Skip to main content
Actress Tanna Frederick to speak as part of Breaking Glass leadership series
The Mason City Chamber of Commerce will play host to actress and Mason City native Tanna Frederick as part of its Breaking Glass Leadership Series. 

Hosted monthly by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, the Breaking Glass Leadership Series aims to help shine a light on women with leadership potential, and give them the opportunity to speak with successful women from a wide range of professions and backgrounds. 

The Breaking Glass Leadership Series has already hosted Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Julie Kenney, competitive weight lifters Annie Brees and Abbie Mock and others. 

Frederick has been acting in films since 2003, with 23 credits to her name on IMDB. Arguably Frederick's most notable role came in the film Hollywood Dreams where she was given the Best Actress Award at the 2008 Fargo Film Festival. 

July's Breaking Glass Leadership Series will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, at the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center. Tickets for the event start at $10 for Chamber of Commerce member businesses and $20 for non-members. 

