'A good fit:' Clear Lake B&B owners plan more teas, fashion shows

After two successful tea events at the Larch Pine Inn last month in Clear Lake, the owners of the historic bed-and-breakfast have decided to host more in their off-season.

Paula Hanus, who owns the Inn with her husband, Ken, has identified at least a dozen future events she’d like to hold this year, including a Mystery Tea, Valentine’s Day Tea and Mother’s Day Tea.

“Teas just fit with the style of the home, and people want to get together, share lunch and do something unique,” she said.

The Larch Pine Inn at 401 N. Third St. was purchased in December 2017 by the Hanuses of Clear Lake — the B&B’s third owners since it opened in the late 1980s.

The couple, who have three adult sons, bought the romantic 1875 Victorian house after becoming empty-nesters.

“It’s been a fun adventure,” Hanus said. “We’ve really enjoyed it.”

Within the past two years, the Hanuses have started to make improvements to the B&B in hopes of enhancing their guests’ stays in Clear Lake.

The Larch Pine Inn has three guest rooms in the main house and a one-bedroom apartment above its two-stall garage called the Crow’s Nest.