'A good fit:' Clear Lake B&B owners plan more teas, fashion shows

After two successful tea events at the Larch Pine Inn last month in Clear Lake, the owners of the historic bed-and-breakfast have decided to host more in their off-season.
Paula Hanus, who owns the Inn with her husband, Ken, has identified at least a dozen future events she’d like to hold this year, including a Mystery Tea, Valentine’s Day Tea and Mother’s Day Tea.
“Teas just fit with the style of the home, and people want to get together, share lunch and do something unique,” she said.
The Larch Pine Inn at 401 N. Third St. was purchased in December 2017 by the Hanuses of Clear Lake — the B&B’s third owners since it opened in the late 1980s.
The couple, who have three adult sons, bought the romantic 1875 Victorian house after becoming empty-nesters.
“It’s been a fun adventure,” Hanus said. “We’ve really enjoyed it.”
Within the past two years, the Hanuses have started to make improvements to the B&B in hopes of enhancing their guests’ stays in Clear Lake.
The Larch Pine Inn has three guest rooms in the main house and a one-bedroom apartment above its two-stall garage called the Crow’s Nest.
Each guest room is furnished with a king- or queen-size bed, private bathroom, WiFi and a smart TV. Reservations come with a three-course breakfast.
Hanus said although the bed-and-breakfast attracts guests throughout the year, it sees far fewer reservations in the fall and winter than the spring and summer.
“We couldn’t do teas in the summer,” she said. “We have a lot of people here.”
It’s for that reason, Hanus, who retired as the Clear Lake Arts Center’s executive director in April, decided to host her first tea event on Dec. 8 at the Larch Pine Inn after researching other B&Bs and their off-season events.
Reservations for the Christmas Tea — featuring a luncheon, a specialty tea and a fashion show — filled up in two days.
“It was great,” she said.
Because of the response, the Larch Pine Inn, in partnership with other local businesses, decided to host another Christmas Tea the following weekend.
Together, more than 60 people attended the two events, Hanus said.
“Everyone was just having a blast,” she said.
Hanus said she would like to host one or two teas a month in partnership with North Iowa restaurants and retailers during the Inn’s off-season.
The events would provide a unique experience for North Iowans.
“This time of year we all get antsy and bored and need something to do to avoid cabin fever,” she said.
A Mystery Tea is scheduled from 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
Attendees will be given a character and try to solve a mystery.
The event, including the interactive mystery, three-course mystery luncheon, mystery tea and prizes, costs $35 per person.
Reservations are limited to 16 people and must be made by Jan. 30.
The Larch Pine Inn will also host two Valentine’s Day Tea and Fashion Show events on Feb. 13 and Feb. 16. Both events cost $28 per person.
“I think the Victorian tea thing is such a good fit, and there isn’t anyone in town or really in the area doing it anymore,” Hanus said.
Event information is also available on the Larch Pine Inn’s Facebook page.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.