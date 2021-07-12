20th annual Clear Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show coming this weekend

An antique and classic boat show is headed to Clear Lake waters this weekend.

The Clear Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show, presented by the Clear Lake Classic Boat Show Committee in partnership with the Antique and Classic Boat Society, will take on Clear Lake’s shores on Saturday, July 17.

This will be the first time since 2019 that the Clear Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show will take place, having missed 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in front of the Sea Wall in downtown Clear Lake, the show will play host to a variety of different antique boats, with some available for viewing on both land and water. Boat owners will also be present to show attendees the ins and outs of their unique boats.

Attendees will also be able to grab a bite to eat from the Rings and Things food truck throughout the day.

At the end of the event, participants can take part in a boat cruise around Clear Lake and a subsequent dinner and social evening with the Clear Lake Yacht Club.

It’s free to register as a boat owner and free to partake in the event as a spectator.