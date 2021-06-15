1910 Grille in Mason City to close after nine years

After nine years of service, the 1910 Grille announced Tuesday on Facebook that it would be closing its doors permanently.

Located in the Historic Park Inn in downtown Mason City, the 1910 Grille cited "continued staffing issues" as the reason for the restaurant's closure.

"We want to thank all our guests for your support over the past 9 years. We've enjoyed the opportunity to provide you with a 5 Star Dining experience," the announcement stated.

The 1910 Grille had updated its menu as recently as Tuesday, June 8 on Facebook.

Despite the restaurant closing, the 1910 Lounge will remain open with the owners seeking bartenders.

This story will be updated.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

