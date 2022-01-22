15 small meat processors receive development grants

Responding to increased consumer demand for custom meats, the Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded 15 grants Friday to small-scale meat processors.

Lewright Meats Inc in Eagle Grove was the only business in the North Iowa area to receive a grant. It was awarded $50,000 from the IEDA to go toward a $200,000 project the butcher has proposed.

Most of the $725,250 in grants from the Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Fund were for $50,000, the maximum allowed. They will support $3,169,377 in investments by the meat processors.

The butchery program was created by the Iowa Legislature in 2021 in response to demand by consumers seeking artisanal and custom meats, often from farm-to-table producers, and by supply chain issues caused by disruption in the commercial meat processing sector due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All told, about 80 percent of the nation's meat processing is controlled by a handful of companies. So, when the virus landed in the workplaces of those few meat packers, the food system crashed.

The demand showed a “tremendous opportunity” for small-scale processors, Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said. The grants will help custom lockers and tap into “a lasting trend of folks wanting to know more about where their food comes from.”

The IEDA received 54 applications requesting more than $2.4 million.

By administrative code, processors had to score at least 50 percent on their applications. The average score was 75 percent.

Based on available funding, 15 grants were awarded.

A complete list of recipients can be found at https://bit.ly/33CFfoZ.

