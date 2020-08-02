Local North Iowa movie theaters are lost during COVID-19 pandemic

At the mercy

What makes it more difficult for movie theaters than other businesses right now is just how much they're at the mercy of major studios. Even if the virus were to recede in North Iowa, that wouldn't be enough for a Disney or a Sony Pictures to screen something new. They'd need to see much larger consumer interest. And that interest doesn't come without a moviegoer being confident they won't get sick just for going to a multiplex to get away for two hours.

The whole problem is best illustrated in the saga of Christopher Nolan's "Tenet," which was continually delayed until Warner Bros. decided to open internationally first. That's an unprecedented move for an English-language movie of its budget and scale, but one that happened because of the positive test rates in the U.S.

And with Hollywood "abandoning" U.S. cinema, individual theaters are on their own. They don't have larger entities to lean on for help. Just their own communities.

"I think it’s really important to have local entertainment for people. It’s nice to have a local theater for people to go to," Walker said. In the case of the Clarion Theatre, they have folks coming from 30 minutes away to witness some movie magic.