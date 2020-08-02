Local North Iowa movie theaters are lost during COVID-19 pandemic

For the weekend of Dec. 5, 1982, Steven Spielberg's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" was the highest grossing movie at the U.S. box-office.
It brought in $24.4 million for that three-day stretch, about an eighth of what it made at its height earlier in the summer, but it was just strong enough to give the sci-fi blockbuster a 16th weekend at number one. At the time, that performance made it the lowest-grossing number one film.
Until 2020, of course.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced all hosts of businesses across the country to close in mid-March and movie theaters weren't spared. In a seven-day stretch from March 15 to March 22, the animated adventure film "Onward" went from grossing $10.6 million to $71,000 across the entire country. The next week it held onto the number one spot while making $52,500.
The Clarion Theatre in Clarion didn't even get a chance to show the Pixar flick before it had to shutter as a result of Gov. Reynolds' mandate.
Staying closed
"Everything was going normally," Shannon Walker, president of the non-profit Clarion Theatre Group, said of the theater right before it closed. One day they were tearing tickets and scooping popcorn and the next day they weren't.
For a little bit after, there wasn't any kind of solidified plan in place about what to do. Way too many variables to consider. But Walker said they eventually got the idea to offer up curbside concessions. At first it was only popcorn, but that proved to be more than enough.
"The first week was incredible. We sold $1,273 worth of popcorn," Walker said. "We were just overwhelmed with how many people came." Not long after, over the week of April 20, they started selling full concessions. And that did well for awhile. But eventually, folks settled back into old habits or lost interest and sales tapered off.
It wasn't until June 4, a week after Reynolds' re-opening declaration, that the Clarion Theatre tried to get back into the business of screening movies. "High Note," a dramedy with Dakota Johnson, Bill Pullman and Ice Cube, was the anchor. The film foundered.
"No one knew what it was or who’s in it," Walker said. According to her, the theater had six people on opening night. Then one person. Then two. Even routine cleaning and sanitizing weren't enough to sway people to come out. "It’s sort of consumer confidence," Walker said. And she doesn't think that confidence will strengthen much until new positive cases dip down. "Personally, until people start taking it seriously, I just don’t see how we can open."
Giving it a shot
Though the Clarion Theatre is keeping closed, other theaters in North Iowa are trying their hand at opening during such a tough time for the industry.
On Friday, Cinema West Theatre in Mason City re-opened but with a number of caveats. The largest movie theater in the area is operating at 50% capacity. Socially distanced seating is in effect. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the building. Employees have to do health screenings and wear masks (which are encouraged for moviegoers).
"If you are feeling ill or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home," a statement on the company's website read. "We will gladly provide refunds to allow you to attend at a later time."
Since major studios aren't offering anything new for theaters to show right now, local cinemas have had to turn to the past. In Cinema West's case that means screening "Deadpool," "Ghostbusters," "The Goonies," "Grease," "Jumanji: The Next Level," "Jungle Book," "Shrek" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" for $5 and will rotate some of those out on a weekly basis. "We will continue to rotate movies in and out until studios stop pulling their new releases and we can play some new movies again," the company said.
That strategy is something the Metropolitan Opera House in Iowa Falls has taken to as well.
"We call it our flashback program and it’s just movies from the past years that have done pretty good," manager Mayra Mucino said. For the historic landmark that means screening the most-recent "Jungle Book" and then pivoting to Pixar's "Inside Out."
Before the Metropolitan Opera House could come back, the theater spent some time selling curbside popcorn. But like with the Clarion Theatre that only lasted so long.
"It went very well for about two weeks and that’s when we noticed that the cases were rising and then we encouraged the public to stay home," Mucino said. So being able to re-open and show anything at all has been a stabilizer for the 121-year-old theater.
The flashback approach is something the Windsor Theatre in Hampton also decided to try. But it didn't work. Neither did the run of screening independent Iowa-related films. Attendance wasn't high enough to justify being open and manager Jim Davies said they'll likely be closed for the month of August.
"They are alternatives but I do think people are concerned about coming back," he said. That despite the fact that the Windsor is doing cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. The Windsor could host hoedowns in September or October, something it's done before, but it's not set in stone yet. Ditto for a possible Zoom-based Christmas show.
At the mercy
What makes it more difficult for movie theaters than other businesses right now is just how much they're at the mercy of major studios. Even if the virus were to recede in North Iowa, that wouldn't be enough for a Disney or a Sony Pictures to screen something new. They'd need to see much larger consumer interest. And that interest doesn't come without a moviegoer being confident they won't get sick just for going to a multiplex to get away for two hours.
The whole problem is best illustrated in the saga of Christopher Nolan's "Tenet," which was continually delayed until Warner Bros. decided to open internationally first. That's an unprecedented move for an English-language movie of its budget and scale, but one that happened because of the positive test rates in the U.S.
And with Hollywood "abandoning" U.S. cinema, individual theaters are on their own. They don't have larger entities to lean on for help. Just their own communities.
"I think it’s really important to have local entertainment for people. It’s nice to have a local theater for people to go to," Walker said. In the case of the Clarion Theatre, they have folks coming from 30 minutes away to witness some movie magic.
For Davies in Hampton, that communal experience means catharsis for moviegoers and personal entertainment for him. "I think being able to enjoy a movie in a group setting is good. What makes me smile the most is if I’m in the lobby and there’s something funny going on in the movie and you hear the whole audience laughing."
Mucino in Iowa Falls isn't quite as metaphysical with her praise but still speaks quite dramatically about where movie theaters are at right now.
"It seems like small town theaters are what’s keeping Hollywood alive… It’s a little surreal."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
