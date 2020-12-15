Local Mason City business helps out with COVID-19 vaccine storage

As the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is starting to go out to health care workers across the U.S., one issue that hospitals and public health departments have had to figure out is how to actually store the thing.
The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius, which is a temperature that typical storage freezers can't hit. There are specialty "ultra-cold freezers" that can handle such temps but, as a November article from Stat News pointed out, such freezers can cost $10,000 to $15,000 each.
That's if such freezers are even available on the open market.
The same article reported that some large hospitals in urban areas with money to spend were able to buy additional ultra-cold freezers in November without much of an issue but that more rural hospitals were at a disadvantage. Which meant that some had to turn to using major amounts of dry ice for storage.
However, that storage method has been a problem with media reports that there are already concerns about regional shortages of dry ice.
Such storage conundrums could have arisen in Mason City as well, but an area business stepped forward within the past week to offer its services.
Church and Dwight, which makes products under various brand names including Arm & Hammer, is donating an ultra-cold freezer to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for storage of the COVID-19 vaccine in Cerro Gordo County.
According to Becky Kramer, who works in human resources for the local branch, the business' research coordinator, Dr. Sangita Jalukar, had a freezer she was no longer using and got the idea to give it to MercyOne for vaccine storage.
"They were thrilled because they couldn't get one. Couldn't buy one," Kramer said.
For Kramer, it's a small joy to be able to help the community out however possible at such a particular moment of need.
Earlier in the pandemic, Kramer said that Church and Dwight gave medical-grade masks to workers with emergency management. Now the business is offering up a freezer for vaccine storage.
Support Local Journalism
"We love helping out," she said.
And the county certainly appreciates the help.
CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said that getting such a freezer is "extremely meaningful."
"What’s happening is, and I’m proud of this, as things come up people come out and ask what do you need?" Hanft said. According to him, inventory of the freezers was taken by the state so the freezers were hard to come by in the area.
There were plans then to go the dry ice route, but that method won't need to be used now.
"What it does is it makes our job a whole lot easier," Hanft said.
According to Kramer, the freezer hasn't been delivered yet, but once it's done being serviced, it'll get into the hands of local medical officials.
"As soon as we get it back," she said.
