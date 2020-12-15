Local Mason City business helps out with COVID-19 vaccine storage

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We love helping out," she said.

And the county certainly appreciates the help.

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said that getting such a freezer is "extremely meaningful."

"What’s happening is, and I’m proud of this, as things come up people come out and ask what do you need?" Hanft said. According to him, inventory of the freezers was taken by the state so the freezers were hard to come by in the area.

There were plans then to go the dry ice route, but that method won't need to be used now.

"What it does is it makes our job a whole lot easier," Hanft said.

According to Kramer, the freezer hasn't been delivered yet, but once it's done being serviced, it'll get into the hands of local medical officials.

"As soon as we get it back," she said.

