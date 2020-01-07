Local econ collaborative's State of North Iowa address set for Jan. 23

At similar events in the past year, Schreck has pointed to successes such as the forthcoming Golden Grain expansion and the $63 million dollar project with Kraft-Heinz for 40 more jobs while also emphasizing the importance of retaining businesses and workers.

During an event in June, Schreck said that the North Iowa Corridor EDC had ramped up its retention and expansion efforts which would be aided by new housing developments such as Talon project in downtown Mason City that's adding 133 apartment units to the market.

