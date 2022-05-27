Local businesses prepare for North Iowa Band Festival

A big event for the community, a big moment for Mason City businesses.

Local businesses in Mason City are preparing to see new faces wander into their establishments but each one varies in how they get ready.

Tourism-related expenditures contributed an estimated $136.18 million into Mason City's economy because of the event in 2018 according to the North Iowa Band Festival website.

Some businesses in downtown Mason City have to prepare several weeks or even months ahead of the event. Food and beverage establishments are ordering additional items to make sure enough is in stock.

"We brew all our beer here at the brewery, so a few months ahead of time our brewer Jake will order extra ingredients and brew an extra batch or two to make sure we're stocked up by the end of may," said Fat Hill Brewing co-owner Molly Angstman.

Brix Wine & Whiskey owner Melissa Evans said they have been gearing up to serve a higher number of wine slushes and whiskey sour slushes, especially with the warmer weather forecast.

"We are ready with the slushes," said Evans.

Several business have been making sure they have enough staff working throughout the weekend.

"With events like this, we plan up to a month on how we are going to do staffing and how to manage the number of people coming in," said Evans.

Lorados owner Matt Perez said increasing staff numbers was the preparation they focused on. Perez added that the recently constructed Principal Pavilion was sure to attract a higher number of customers.

"It is a busy weekend and it is really something that is really good for us," said Perez.

Moorman Clothiers owner Scott Moorman said North Iowa Band Festival makes the day a bit more busier than usual. Moorman added visitors to town typically wander in after checking out the store's architecture.

"It has always been a community day for us. We love seeing new faces but we run business like any other Saturday," said Moorman.

In addition to serving patrons and selling products, the local business community is prepared to get into the spirit of North Iowa Band Festival.

"We love seeing all the people who don't live in Mason anymore who come back for the occasion," said Angstman. "Seeing families enjoying our beautiful downtown is always rewarding for us."

