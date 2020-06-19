Local businesses, nonprofits part of statewide 'Mask of Wellness' program

Several local businesses and non-profit organizations are participating in the "Mask of Wellness" public health initiative.
The Mason City Chamber of Commerce, Clear lake Chamber of Commerce, North Iowa Corridor, North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC), MercyOne, and CG Public Health have adopted the program launched in May 2020 by emergency room Dr. David Krupp and community pharmacist Robbie Schwenker.
"Mask of Wellness" provides education and tools for businesses to operate in a safe manner amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses can sign up and self-certify at www.maskofwellness.com, pledging that they will take three actions to maintain the safety of employees and patrons of their establishments:
• Masks – Worn by every employee in all areas of the work environment
• Hygiene – Hand and surface hygiene practiced by all employees in conjunction with physical distancing when possible
• Health – Employees attesting to no primary COVID-19 symptoms on a daily basis
“The Mask of Wellness campaign fits in well with the safety measures that we have already implemented on the NIACC campus,” said NIACC President Steve Schulz. “Our focus is keeping our students, faculty and staff safe and healthy, to that end, we fully support the implementation of the 'Mask of Wellness' campaign on our campus and encourage local businesses and organizations to do the same.”
The "Mask of Wellness" public health initiative is free to all businesses or organizations.
