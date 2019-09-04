It's been nearly four months since a weekend downpour in the North Iowa area caused the roof to collapse at Mohawk Square in Mason City. That damage displaced tenants such as the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health and Iowa Legal Aid.
It's been nearly two months since an official with the Mason City Building Division, Curt Sauve, said that the former site of Mason City High School would "remain closed for another six to eight months as repairs and rehab continue."
In all of that time, the look on the outside has remained consistent.
The sidewalk on East State Street, directly across from the Mason City Police Department, is still closed and cordoned off with red tape.
Orange-and-white-striped barricades are strategically placed in front of certain glass doors to block access.
Pieces of printer paper, which redirect former patrons to the former tenants' new locations, remain taped up.
Perhaps the most notable change is that the former marquee in front has had all of the names stricken from it.
According to Sauve, who is the city's chief building official, no permits for repairs have been issued since his earlier projection of six to eight months in June. No further inspections have happened at the facility on 22 N. Georgia Ave., either. As of now, the building hasn't been condemned.
He added that before the building owner, who property site Beacon Schneider lists as Doris Determan, or Randy Determan, who does business for the property, can do any repair work they need those permits first.
Mohawk Square representatives did not return a call for comment on this story.
To still hit that six-to-eight-month target, they would need to get the permits and do all of the necessary repair work within four-to-six months.
Whether or not that does come to pass, the former tenants of Mohawk Square are still operating.
The Department of Public Health has set up at a location at 2570 Fourth St. SW, next door to Hobby Lobby on Highway 122. Iowa Legal Aid opted for Petersen Plaza on 202 First St. SE. And the Elderbridge Agency on Aging moved into a more permanent space at 1190 Briarstone Drive.
Bye bye old high school. It is apparent that the owners do not wish to get the permits to repair the roof and water damage that has incurred since the initial incident. Takes money, lots of it. And by now there is probably mold damage as well. It is sad, because another grand building in Mason City will eventually be torn down. More parking for nearby businesses and apartments. The throw away society lives on.
