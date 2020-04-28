Listen to your doctor: Stay at home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As an ophthalmologist, I have the privilege of taking care of many elderly patients. Several of those patients have repeated the same phrase to me these past few weeks, “I’ve never seen anything like this before.” It is a profound thing to hear from someone who has lived through multiple wars and other crises over their lifetime. It is a strange to time be a physician and a frustrating time to be a patient. Many practices like mine are only seeing urgent or emergency patients, or they have transitioned to only offering services via telemedicine. This means many patients are having to reschedule their in-person routine appointments or delay their elective procedures. I think I speak for all physicians when I say we miss our patients and we hope to see you soon.

For now, however, it is important that we all stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19. Our collective efforts to slow the spread of the virus and “flatten the curve” appear to be working. Updated models are now predicting fewer deaths and fewer hospitalizations than originally predicted. This is great news, but we still must be careful as these models are based on strict adherence to social distancing.