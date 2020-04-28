Listen to your doctor: Stay at home

As an ophthalmologist, I have the privilege of taking care of many elderly patients. Several of those patients have repeated the same phrase to me these past few weeks, “I’ve never seen anything like this before.” It is a profound thing to hear from someone who has lived through multiple wars and other crises over their lifetime. It is a strange to time be a physician and a frustrating time to be a patient. Many practices like mine are only seeing urgent or emergency patients, or they have transitioned to only offering services via telemedicine. This means many patients are having to reschedule their in-person routine appointments or delay their elective procedures. I think I speak for all physicians when I say we miss our patients and we hope to see you soon.
For now, however, it is important that we all stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19. Our collective efforts to slow the spread of the virus and “flatten the curve” appear to be working. Updated models are now predicting fewer deaths and fewer hospitalizations than originally predicted. This is great news, but we still must be careful as these models are based on strict adherence to social distancing.
There continue to be patients in need of urgent treatment and those who must be tested and treated for COVID-19. As a result, a lot of physicians and other healthcare workers can’t stay home. Unfortunately, nearly a quarter of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa are healthcare workers. If we’re sick, we can’t take care of you and your family. Personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, face shields, gowns, and gloves are essential to keeping both healthcare workers and their patients safe. Last week, the state issued a shortage order on PPE. That means we are being asked to use PPE beyond its recommended use because Iowa, like the rest of the country, continues to have dangerously low supply.
This lack of protective equipment is one reason why elective medical procedures aren’t being performed right now. We need to conserve this equipment for healthcare workers on the front lines. This is also an important reason to continue to stay home. People of all ages are getting sick. Even if you are young, healthy, and willing to take your chances on getting infected, you could spread the virus to others and increase the number of people who need medical care. Estimates are that up to 50% of people who have coronavirus do not have any symptoms, and people can be contagious before they even have symptoms. Aside from putting others in danger, not staying home risks further depleting healthcare resources, which includes equipment and our healthcare workers.
Many of us have a friend or family member who works at a hospital or a clinic. Most of us see a physician or other healthcare team member we trust and respect. For many Iowans, you can protect these individuals by simply staying at home. Limit yourself to essential errands only and avoid in-person gatherings of any size. Consider making a cloth mask to wear for your essential errands because a mask may help prevent you from unknowingly spreading the virus to others. Take advantage of delivery or curbside pickup at your local stores. These handy services help their essential employees stay healthy as well. Remember to continue to follow social distancing guidelines when you’re enjoying fresh air outdoors. Take care of your physical and mental health, and keep washing those hands. We know the changes to our routines are inconvenient and difficult, but they are necessary to save lives and lessen the strain on our healthcare system. Do Your Part. Stay Healthy. Stay Home. Doctor’s Orders.
Brian Privett is an ophthalmologist from Cedar Rapids. He was recently installed as the 171st president of the Iowa Medical Society – the largest, statewide physician membership organization in Iowa.
