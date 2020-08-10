List recent settlement totals are end of story

The state’s general fund will cover half the $1.2 million payout, with the other $600,000 coming from the UI Physicians group.

Another settlement involved nearly $1 million to the family of an almost-4-month-old baby who died after being seen at UIHC and sent home. The infant had been born with a known congenital heart disease and on the date of her death had come in to UIHC after spending the night and morning vomiting, struggling to breath and coughing, according to the family’s lawsuit. She was treated and sent home, where she died the same day, according to the lawsuit.

Also, State Appeal Board members agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle a medical negligence lawsuit brought by a Fairfield woman whose back and spinal problems were not properly diagnosed by doctors at the UIHC and the Cherokee Mental Health Institute in 2014, and must now use a wheelchair and be cared for round-the-clock.

The state also agreed to pay $325,000 to the widow of a Des Moines man died in 2016 from a significant bed sore his wife said he developed as an inpatient while in UIHC care for routine cervical spine surgery.