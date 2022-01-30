 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lichtsinn RV announces promotion

  • 0
Lichtsinn RV - Rhonda Gerdes

Gerdes

Lichtsinn RV announced on Friday that Rhonda Gerdes was promoted to digital marketing and inventory specialist.

According to a press release, Gerdes started with Lichtsinn RV in September 2017 after coming to them from WCTA and prior to that Winnebago Industries where she worked for over 20 years.

"We are happy to provide this well-deserved promotion to Rhonda, who has excelled over the past 4+ years at the dealership, evolving our digital marketing and inventory marketing processes to what they are today, despite a challenging and ever-evolving marketing environment,” said Lichtsinn RV Owner Hope Lichtsinn in a statement

Gerdes will now oversee all inventory related marketing activities as well as digital marketing at Lichtsinn RV. 

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Has Developed a 'Sister Virus': Johns Hopkins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News