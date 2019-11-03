{{featured_button_text}}
Jack Leaman

Leaman

 By JOHN SKIPPER john.skipper@globegazette.com

Marquis Who's Who last month presented Mason City resident Jack Leaman with its Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award is given to individuals on the Marquis Who's Who list who have, over a long period of time, demonstrated many years of experience and expertise in his or her industry.

Leaman is a landscape architect and community planner with more than 65 years of experience in the field, including serving as Mason City's planner. He is registered as a landscape architect in California, Iowa, Minnesota and New Mexico.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments