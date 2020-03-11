Kraft Heinz expansion on track for third quarter operation

In May last year, the state's economic development authority approved an incentive package for Mason City's Kraft Heinz plant that kicked off a $62.8 million expansion.
The financing included a $185,000, 10-year TIF rebate from the city, and two state tax credits totaling $232,500, in exchange for adding 32 jobs that pay a minimum of $18/hour and benefits to the plant's workforce.
In the expansion at the 1022 12 St. NW location, 8,000 square feet would be added to build a storage area for temperature-sensitive ingredients. Additionally, a new ammonia engine room would be built as part of a longer-term plan to phase out any fluorocarbon use in refrigeration. Finally, there would be additional internal improvements to aid in processing and packaging efforts.
Nearly a year later, Kraft Heinz plant manager Janelle Kruger answered our emailed questions via a company spokesperson on how the expansion was progressing.
You currently employ 139 at the plant?
Yes at the time of the IEDA meeting (in May). We have begun hiring already so we are at 150.
When an incentive package was OK'd by the IEDA last May, you said construction would begin that quarter and wrap up in about a year. Where are you currently on that? Did the project come out as you expected it would? When will the new line be operational?
Construction started in 2019 and we are working to complete the building expansion and ammonia engine room. Equipment installation is underway. We anticipate the line to be operational in Q3.
When you went before the city council last July, you said the Kraft facility was designed with the future in mind. As a plant manager, what does the future (in general, no proprietary info needed) of food manufacturing look like, in terms of skills employees would need, processes, etc. How is our Mason City facility positioned to deal with the ever-changing landscape?
We are looking to hire new team members to be responsible for all aspects of the line including operations, sanitation and maintenance of our equipment. We are also looking for maintenance team members for our packaging department.
Have you begun hiring for the added positions? Business leaders in Mason City report having trouble filling open positions. Has that been your experience? What types of skills set does the ideal Kraft Heinz employee of the future have?
We have begun hiring and are looking for team members to join our team. We are looking for Packaging Support Maintenance team members as well as team members to work in our processing, packaging and material handling departments.
We are looking for team members that are safety- and quality-focused and willing to work in a team-oriented, fast-paced work environment.
What’s next for Kraft Heinz in Mason City?
We are excited for this new line to be fully installed and begin production of the new products.