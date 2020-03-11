Kraft Heinz expansion on track for third quarter operation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Construction started in 2019 and we are working to complete the building expansion and ammonia engine room. Equipment installation is underway. We anticipate the line to be operational in Q3.

When you went before the city council last July, you said the Kraft facility was designed with the future in mind. As a plant manager, what does the future (in general, no proprietary info needed) of food manufacturing look like, in terms of skills employees would need, processes, etc. How is our Mason City facility positioned to deal with the ever-changing landscape?

We are looking to hire new team members to be responsible for all aspects of the line including operations, sanitation and maintenance of our equipment. We are also looking for maintenance team members for our packaging department.

Have you begun hiring for the added positions? Business leaders in Mason City report having trouble filling open positions. Has that been your experience? What types of skills set does the ideal Kraft Heinz employee of the future have?

We have begun hiring and are looking for team members to join our team. We are looking for Packaging Support Maintenance team members as well as team members to work in our processing, packaging and material handling departments.