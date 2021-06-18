Knutson named MercyOne North Iowa Hospice

Tim Knutson from Northwood has been named board chairman of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Knutson holds a master’s degree in healthcare administration and spent his entire professional career in management positions with hospitals, physician organizations and healthcare consulting.

Prior to his retirement in 2016 he was one of three senior managers in a 150-physician multi-specialty group practice in Fort Worth, Texas. When he retired, Knutson and his late wife returned to the North Iowa home they had built on the Knutson family farm near Northwood.

Knutson experienced the care of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice through the loss of a family member. “I lost my late wife to cancer and have seen other family and friends taken by this disease. I have witnessed first-hand the comfort both patients and their caregivers have received from hospice organizations in those final weeks and days.”

The board of directors at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice is comprised of nine members from the 10-county service area.

