A 34-year-old Klemme man is one fast talker.
Josh "JJ" Wise, 34, was named "Iowa State Champion Auctioneer" this week at the Iowa State Fair.
Eighteen professional auctioneers from the Midwest competed for the title of "Iowa State Champion Auctioneer" and a cash prize of $1,000. To qualify for this prestigious annual event, contestants must compete in a preliminary auctioneering contest in February during the annual Iowa Auctioneers Association convention.
Wise is a member of the IAA and participates in nearly 300 auctions a year. He owns and operates JJ Wise Auctioneering, is a licensed real estate agent for Landproz, and is a contract auctioneer for automobile sales.
He grew up in Manly, and graduated from the World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City when he was 11. Growing up in the family business he found a love for the auction method of marketing.
Wise also competed in the 2019 World Automobile Auction Contest in Charleston, South Carolina, and was the 2018 Iowa State Reserve Champion Auctioneer.
The top five finalists are 2019 Reserve Champion Dylan Webb, Osceola; 1st Runner Up Justin Steward, Wyoming; 2nd Runner Up Joe Bair, Elkhart; and 3rd Runner Up, Chad Shepard, Cedar Falls.
The contest was held under normal auction conditions and was free for fair goers to watch. The public was encouraged to participate.
Also participating in the 2019 competition were Trenton A. Forrest, North English; Cole Stetzel, Guthrie Center; Chad Bals, Ames; Leon Martin, Ionia; Heath Downing, Creston; Kam Hartstack, Clarinda; Riley Sieren, Washington; Daniel Wilson, Redfield; Rodney Perry, Moravia; Robert A. Barker, Keosauqua; Zachary Laurie, Indianola; Justin Brant, Glidden; and Quest Flesner, Taylor, Missouri.
